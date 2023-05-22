PGA Championship: Michael Block gets invitation to Colonial

Michael Block is inflicting a stir within the golfing international, having emerged because the fan favourite on the PGA Championship. The little-known golfing skilled from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Southern California secured a height 15 end, which in flip earned him an automated invitation to play at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

It’s no marvel that Block has garnered such a lot consideration from fanatics. He isn’t your standard skilled golfer, who competes continuously towards the sector’s easiest. Instead, he spends maximum of his time giving golfing courses as a membership skilled at the PGA’s Southern California circuit. - Advertisement -

Only round 20 membership execs generally qualify for the PGA Championship, or even then, few ever make the reduce, let by myself end within the height 15 like Block did. To make his fulfillment much more spectacular, Block fired 3 rounds of even par 70 and located himself paired with Rory McIlroy within the ultimate spherical on Sunday.

Despite being one-over-par thru 14 holes, Block was the controversy of the match after hitting a slam dunk hole-in-one, which despatched the Oak Hill crowd right into a frenzy. His unbelievable shot allowed him to end inside the height 15 and warranted him a place within the PGA Championship subsequent yr.

Following his good fortune, Block used to be prolonged an invitation to play on the Charles Schwab Challenge by means of receiving the match’s last-available sponsor’s exemption. This used to be a thrilling alternative for Block to play amongst top-level skilled golfers, together with Brooks Koepka, who gained the PGA Championship for his 5th primary identify.

Waiting for any other Michael Block celebration? He’ll be teeing it up subsequent week on the Charles Schwab Challenge. 😅pic.twitter.com/YRSs8btCqQ — PGA of America (@PGA) May 21, 2023 - Advertisement -