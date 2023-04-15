Saturday, April 15, 2023
Florida

Pentagon document leak suspect faces judge for first time in case

The Justice Department has charged the Air National Guardsman accused of sharing classified Pentagon documents online with crimes under the Espionage Act. Jack Teixeira, 21, faced a federal judge for the first time Friday to hear the charges against him. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis have more.

