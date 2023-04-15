Pentagon document leak suspect faces judge for first time in case



Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - The Justice Department has charged the Air National Guardsman accused of sharing classified Pentagon documents online with crimes under the Espionage Act. Jack Teixeira, 21, faced a federal judge for the first time Friday to hear the charges against him. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis have more. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On