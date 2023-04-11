Pennsylvania man accused of killing his mother after drugging her iced tea with fentanyl

Cops discovered weapons, bolt cutters and a padlock throughout the sufferer’s house and automotive.

A Pennsylvania man accused of drugging his 72-year-old mother with fentanyl and fatally capturing her has been charged with her demise, consistent with prosecutors.

On Monday, Buck County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Sean Rivera with legal murder, kidnapping, annoyed attack and different crimes for the demise of Carol J. Clark.

According to officers, police have been alerted of a home dispute Sunday between two brothers in regards to the location of their mother.

Rivera advised his brother, Adam Clark-Valle, who lives in New York, that their mother had died, consistent with a legal criticism.

Clark-Valle arrived on the house and used to be advised by way of Rivera that their mother were given ill, died and that she used to be at a medical institution after struggling a center assault, consistent with the criticism.

According to police, Clark-Valle checked space hospitals to search for his mother and referred to as police upon returning to the house after Rivera used to be lacking.

Sean Rivera in a police reserving photograph. Falls Township Police Department

An investigation printed that Rivera and Clark lived in combination in Fall Township, Pennsylvania.

The Falls Township Police Department issued an alert, asking the general public to assist them in finding Clark, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office stated.

After getting a warrant to look Clark’s house and car, detectives discovered two weapons, bolt cutters, a padlock, an empty padlock bundle and a receipt from Home Depot, consistent with officers.

Sean Rivera is accused of diluting his mother’s tea with fentanyl and dumping her frame in a shed in Frankford, Pa., April 8, 2023. WPVI

Prosecutors allege that Rivera put fentanyl inside of of his mother’s iced tea on Saturday night time, positioned Clark inside of her car and drove her to a shed in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, the place he shot her more than one instances and locked her inside of the use of one of the bought padlocks.

Authorities came upon Clark’s frame throughout the shed coated in a blue tarp. She used to be pronounced useless on Monday.

Rivera is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility with out bail, prosecutors stated.

Buck County prosecutors have no longer disclosed a cause.