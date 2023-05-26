Pennsylvania baseball player fatally struck in the face while dismantling unapproved dugout

A coroner in Pennsylvania dominated {that a} faculty baseball player died by accident when a makeshift dugout collapsed and he used to be struck in the face

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A school baseball player died after he used to be struck in the face when a makeshift dugout he used to be serving to to dismantle collapsed on him this week.

Angel Mercado, 19, used to be a center infielder who had simply finished his freshman season at Division II Central Penn College. He have been enjoying in a summer season sport league that held its video games and practices in a park in Harrisburg.

The trainer of Mercado’s workforce had constructed a makeshift dugout there out of picket on Sunday, however town officers informed him it wasn’t allowed. Mercado used to be amongst a bunch of gamers dismantling the construction Monday afternoon when it all of a sudden collapsed and he used to be struck in the face.

Mercado suffered a disturbing head harm and used to be taken to a sanatorium, the place he died on Tuesday. The Cumberland County coroner’s place of job dominated the loss of life an coincidence.

“Nothing criminal happened here,” town spokesman Matt Maisel mentioned. “No charges will be filed against the coach. No charges will be filed against anyone. This is simply a tragedy.”