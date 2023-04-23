Pedestrian killed in Jackson County hit and run

Jackson County, Florida skilled a sad hit-and-run twist of fate which resulted in the loss of life of a person on Sunday morning, as reported through WMBB. The incident passed off at 12:22 a.m. on River Road and County Road 271, the place Gail Drive is situated roughly half of one mile to the south.





According to the Florida Highway Patrol press unencumber, the pedestrian used to be close to the middle line of the roadway south of Gail Drive, whilst the car perceived to were using southbound. The automotive collided with the person, who used to be as a result killed, and endured using in opposition to the south, fleeing the scene.

The car in query is allegedly a small or mid-sized SUV, and officers counsel that the SUV is both crimson or maroon in colour, and in all probability a GMC Envoy type.

If you occur to own any piece of information that would help investigators in this situation, kindly touch FHP or Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.