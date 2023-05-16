Peacock will exclusively carry NFL Wild Card game

The National Football League has taken a brand new step against streaming via making one among its playoff video games exclusively to be had on a virtual platform for the primary time. The league, in affiliation with NBCUniversal, introduced on Monday that the Saturday evening game on Wild Card weekend will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock for audience. The game which is exclusively to be had on Peacock is scheduled for Jan. 13 and will start at both 8:15 pm or 8:30 pm ET.

The game will nonetheless be broadcast on NBC stations within the markets of the 2 groups. It will also be accessed on cell gadgets by means of NFL+. The game will be preceded via a past due afternoon playoff game that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. - Advertisement -

“Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the league, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy,” stated Hans Schroeder.

The NFL has been making forays into streaming video games for the previous decade however has now long gone all in over the last few seasons. Last season, Amazon Prime Video turned into the house to unique “Thursday Night Football” video games whilst ESPN has had one world game in step with season on ESPN+ since 2021.

Peacock has an unique regular-season game beneath the NFL’s 11-year contract with NBCUniversal. The game, which will be between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, is scheduled for Dec. 23, and the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on NBC will precede it. - Advertisement -

NBC Sports Chairman, Pete Bevacqua, stated closing week when the regular-season time table used to be launched, “We spent a lot of time with the NFL and had productive meetings about the proper positioning of that (Peacock) game… We think that’s going to be a great combination of using the power of NBC with that late-afternoon game and driving that audience to Peacock for the regular-season exclusive game.”

NBC will broadcast 3 video games all through the primary weekend of the postseason, making it the primary time a community has had that many video games on a unmarried playoff weekend. NBC will even have the primetime Sunday game on Jan. 14, whilst FOX and CBS will have the sooner contests. ESPN will shut the hole weekend with the Monday Night game on Jan. 15. This will be the 3rd 12 months that the NFL will be enjoying the wild-card video games all over 3 days.