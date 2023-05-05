Payton Thorne transfers to Auburn: Ex-Michigan State starting QB adds intrigue to battle entering summer

Auburn has secured a significant dedication after former Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne introduced his becoming a member of the crew for the 2023 season on Friday. After the spring window closed, Thorne entered the switch portal and can now compete in Auburn’s heated quarterback battle, which additionally options returning starter and dual-threat weapon Robby Ashford.

Thorne signed with Michigan State again in 2018 and has began portions of the closing 3 seasons for the Spartans. He has recorded 6,493 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions from 2020-22. Moreover, he has contributed 270 speeding yards and scored six instances at the floor. He began all 12 of Michigan State’s video games closing season, throwing for two,679 yards and recording 19 landing passes and one speeding ranking.

Thorne’s maximum exceptional efficiency for Michigan State got here in 2021 when he led the crew to a New Year’s Six bowl win over Pittsburgh within the Peach Bowl. He threw for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns within the Panthers’ victory, capping off the Spartans’ 11-2 season. He concluded that breakout season with 3,232 passing yards and 27 landing passes.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 210 kilos, Thorne used to be a three-star prospect within the Class of 2019 from Naperville, Illinois.

CBS Sports will replace this tale in a while with takeaways as Auburn has spiced up its QB battle heading into the summer.