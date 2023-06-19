Paxton’s work for hotel accountability continues | Texas

(The Center Square) – Prior to his impeachment, Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Hyatt Hotels for violating Texas consumer protection laws and secured an agreement with Marriott to end hidden hotel fees. The office of attorney general is still overseeing the terms.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, one of the largest hotel operators in the country, marketed hotel rooms at prices that were not available to the public as advertised.

“Hyatt implemented this practice by charging consumers mandatory and unavoidable fees – such as resort fees, destination fees, or amenity fees – in addition to daily room rates,” according to a May 16 news release.

Many of the fees did not relate to the customer experience.

“For years Hyatt has used mandatory fees to dupe unsuspecting Texans by not including mandatory fees in the advertised room rate,” according to the lawsuit. “This lack of transparency is designed to thwart comparison shopping; consequently, it places hotels that do not charge mandatory fees at a competitive disadvantage.”

Paxton agreed to a settlement with Marriott International, Inc. to ensure it properly discloses “resort fees” and other hidden costs to consumers in its advertisements and during the room booking process.

“This settlement will prohibit Marriott from engaging in unlawful, unfair, and deceptive trade practices in violation of Texas law with respect to the advertising of hotel room prices,” according to a May 16 news release.

Read the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance here.