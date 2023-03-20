Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Helps Sentence Former Nursing Facility Manager to Ten Years in Prison for Stealing Over $300,000

An investigation by means of Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has led to the sentencing, to ten years in jail, of Robyn Nicole Calica, a former industry workplace supervisor on the Heights on Huebner nursing facility in San Antonio. Calica’s crime concerned misappropriation of cash from the resident consider account and Medicaid recipients’ private financial institution accounts. Calica used to be additionally ordered to pay $124,690 in restitution to the Heights on Huebner facility and $18,276 to sufferers’ households. In all, the investigation known $309,044 in stolen finances.

Calica prior to now pleaded to blame to one depend of second-degree criminal robbery. The case used to be investigated by means of Lieutenant Jeff Winney and Captain Raúl González of Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and prosecuted by means of the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

“Fraud will not be tolerated under my watch, especially when it involves vulnerable populations like the elderly and those in nursing facilities,” mentioned Attorney General Paxton. “I commend Lieutenant Jeff Winney and Captain Raúl González for their outstanding work and dedication in helping bring this case to a just resolution. We will continue to work together to bring criminals to justice and safeguard the people of Texas.”

- Advertisement -

In the final fiscal yr, Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit recovered over $236 million in taxpayer finances. If you think Medicaid fraud or abuse, or affected person overlook, please record it by means of visiting the Texas Attorney General’s website online.