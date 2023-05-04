Pavelski becomes oldest player to score 4 goals in playoff game









Joe Pavelski made NHL historical past through changing into the oldest player to score 4 goals in a Stanley Cup Playoff game. Unfortunately, his huge efficiency wasn’t sufficient to safe a win for the Dallas Stars in Game 1 in their second-round sequence towards the Seattle Kraken, ensuing in a 5-4 additional time loss. At 38 years and 295 days outdated, Pavelski surpassed the former report set through Maurice Richard in 1957. What makes this feat much more spectacular is that Pavelski were out of play since April 17 due to a concussion sustained all over the primary around’s Game 1. Pavelski tied the score through scoring two goals in the primary length, and then the Stars allowed 3 successive goals to the Kraken, in the end forcing additional time.

The host of Locked on Stars podcast, Dane Lewis, highlights that the Stars misplaced the game in the primary length, the place they conceded 4 goals whilst main 2-1 thank you to Pavelski’s goals. Despite the loss, DeBoer, the crew’s trainer, praised Pavelski’s epic efficiency, mentioning that he attempted to elevate the crew to a win. However, DeBoer attributed the loss to “uncharacteristic mistakes” and Seattle’s two goals from overlooked assignments.

The sequence between Dallas and Seattle continues, with Game 2 happening in Dallas on Friday.