Paul McCartney reveals AI was used to create the ‘last Beatles record’

Paul McCartney is announcing there is a “good side” and “scary side” to artificial intelligence.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Best of Today” podcast, the Beatles icon candidly shared his ideas on synthetic intelligence and the way it is helped him as a musician.

- Advertisement -

“There’s a good side to it and a scary side,” he stated.

“It’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with — ‘What’s it mean?'” McCartney added. “I do not listen that a lot as a result of I’m no longer on the web that a lot, however other folks will say to me, ‘Oh there is a observe the place you understand [John Lennon is] making a song considered one of my songs.’ And it’s not, it is simply AI.”

“So, all that is kinda scary, but exciting because it’s the future,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

McCartney additionally stated that AI was used to “extricate John’s voice” from a cassette for the Peter Jackson movie “Get Back.”

Paul McCartney plays at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, June 25, 2022. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, FILE - Advertisement -

“We were able to use that kind of thing when Peter Jackson did the film ‘Get Back,’ where it was us making the ‘Let It Be’ album,” McCartney stated. “He [Jackson] could separate them with AI. He could tell the machine: This is a voice, this is a guitar, lose the guitar. And he did that. So, it has great uses.”

McCartney printed that what he referred to as “the last Beatles record” is on its method, including that it was created with the lend a hand of AI.

“It was a demo that John had that we worked on,” he stated. “We just finished it up and it will be released this year. We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. So then we could mix the record as you would normally do.”

McCartney was talking with BBC Radio 4 to advertise his new images exhibition, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, at the National Portrait Gallery in London, in addition to his images ebook, “1964: Eyes of the Storm,” which is out now.