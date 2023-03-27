Paul George out with knee sprain as Clippers push for playoffs

Comment

Los Angeles Clippers ahead Paul George suffered a proper knee sprain that can sideline him for a minimum of two to a few weeks, the workforce introduced Wednesday, a analysis that places his availability for the playoffs in query. The 32-year-old George, who earned his 8th all-star variety this season, suffered the damage all through the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 101-100 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. With the rating tied at 91 and no more than 5 mins to play, George rose to take hold of a defensive rebound within the paint. As George descended with the ball, Thunder guard Lu Dort gave chase, and Dort's proper leg contacted George's proper leg earlier than he landed.

Replays perceived to display George’s knee hyperextending after the touch, and he instantly fell to the courtroom in ache. George required help to get to the locker room and didn’t go back, completing with 18 issues, seven rebounds and 5 assists in 35 mins. The 13-year professional reportedly left the arena on a cart.

George can be reevaluated in two to a few weeks, that means he'll omit a minimum of seven video games and might be out for the remainder of the common season, which concludes April 9. The play-in match is about to start out in kind of 4 weeks.

The Clippers input Wednesday’s motion as the Western Conference’s No. 5 seed with a 38-35 report, despite the fact that they cling only a two-game lead over the No. 10 seed Utah Jazz with 9 video games to play. His absence will have severe penalties within the standings; the Clippers are 32-24 with him within the lineup and 6-11 with out him.

George has averaged 23.8 issues, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season, and his pairing with Kawhi Leonard serves as the basis of the Clippers’ wing-heavy, flexible id. George used to be in a position to steer the Clippers to the 2021 Western Conference finals when Leonard used to be injured in the second one spherical that season, and he has functioned as each a secondary scoring possibility and a lead playmaker this season.

“Next man up,” Leonard mentioned Tuesday. “We’ll see. We got a group of guys that still want to win.”

Since his 2019 arrival from Oklahoma City in a blockbuster business, George has been a franchise-level skill for the Clippers, and he used to be a motive force at the back of the group’s contemporary signing of Russell Westbrook. George, a Southern California local, signed a four-year, $190 million extension in December 2020 that runs during the 2024-25 season.

George suffered a damaged left leg whilst competing for USA Basketball in 2014 that value him all however six video games of the 2014-15 season. He recovered from that grotesque damage to earn all-NBA and all-defensive workforce honors in 2015-16, and he completed 3rd within the 2019 MVP race. As a member of the Clippers, George published he dealt with anxiousness and melancholy all through the 2020 bubble restart, and he overlooked a portion of the 2022 play-in match after trying out sure for the coronavirus. Without him, the Clippers suffered a season-ending loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.