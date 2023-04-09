Paul Cattermole dies at 46, weeks after reunion tour announced

While Cattermole’s explanation for demise has now not been decided, police stated there was once no indication of foul play.

LONDON, UK — Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop crew S Club 7, has died simply weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was once 46.

The band and Cattermole's circle of relatives stated Friday that "it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole."

They stated Cattermole was once discovered at his house in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday and pronounced useless later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” they stated.

In a observation on social media, participants of S Club 7 stated they have been "truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."

“We have been so fortunate to have had him in our lives and are grateful for the fantastic reminiscences we’ve got,” the band stated.

Formed in 1998 through Simon Fuller, the song wealthy person in the back of the Spice Girls, S Club 7 was once introduced – like The Monkees – thru a TV display a couple of pop band, wherein the participants performed fictionalized variations of themselves.

S Club 7 had a string of upbeat U.Okay. hits together with "Don't Stop Movin'," bubblegum pop vintage "Reach" and ballad "Never Had a Dream Come True," which was once additionally a most sensible 10 hit within the United States.

In 2002, the crowd carried out at a Buckingham Palace live performance to have a good time Queen Elizabeth II’s 50 years at the throne.