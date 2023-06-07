Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson gearing up to become ‘the guy’ in new OC Bill O’Brien’s offense





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags

New England Patriots operating again Rhamondre Stevenson noticed his carries building up from 133 as a rookie in 2021 to 210 ultimate season. Now, together with his former co-starter Damien Harris signing with the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills this offseason, the Patriots operating backs room is totally Stevenson’s, each at the box with most likely much more touches coming his manner and rancid the sector as the location’s most sensible participant voice.

“That’s what’s being asked of me right now,” Stevenson stated Tuesday, per the Boston Herald. “I’m trying to take that step. It’s still early, but I’m trying to take that step to be a leader.”

- Advertisement -

Stevenson began two fewer video games (7) than Harris (9) however Stevenson out-touched Harris 279 to 123 as Harris overlooked six video games with hamstring accidents. With the Patriots no longer drafting a operating again in the 2023 draft, Stevenson’s involvement, particularly in the passing recreation in new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s offense, will most likely skyrocket. His backups come with 30-year journeyman Ty Montgomery in addition to 2022 fourth-round pick out Pierre Strong and 2022 sixth-round pick out Kevin Harris.

New England additionally signed 24-year-old operating again James Robinson to a two-year, $4 million contract this offseason. His profession has fizzled since speeding for over 1,000 yards as an undrafted rookie in 2020. A torn Achilles in the 2021 season is the principle perpetrator for his fading potentialities.

Please test the opt-in field to recognize that you want to to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye fixed to your inbox.

- Advertisement - Sorry!

There used to be an error processing your subscription.



Stevenson is aware of this and is gearing up for high-volume utilization getting into his 3rd season in the league.

“Just getting in shape again, just getting my wind back,” Stevenson stated. “Damien’s out of here now so I’m kind of the guy, so just trying to make sure I’m ready for the end of the season.”

- Advertisement -

His scrimmage yards overall jumped through 732 yards from 729 as a rookie to 1,461 scrimmage yards, and if he skilled every other such bounce, Stevenson would become the primary participant in Patriots historical past with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a unmarried season. His function is to revel in every other identical uptick in efficiency in 2023 through merely returning to precisely what he did ultimate offseason.

“I’d just say the same thing I was doing, just more consistency,” Stevenson stated. “Just doing the same thing every day, just taking care of my body and just trying to be proactive… It’s just a long season. You just have to mentally prepare for that long season. That’s the best thing you can do, just mentally prepare, just know that it’s a 17-game season and have to get after it.”