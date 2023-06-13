Patriots release James Robinson: Examining potential landing spots for the running back





The New England Patriots made a stunning resolution on Monday, as they have got reportedly waived running back James Robinson, per ESPN. Robinson signed a two-year deal value as much as $8 million with the Patriots in March, however now, he’s going to be taking a look for a brand new house.

Robinson burst onto the scene with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted unfastened agent in 2020. He rushed for 1,070 yards and 7 touchdowns in simply 14 video games performed. In 2021, he rushed for 767 yards and 8 touchdowns whilst averaging a career-high 4.7 yards in line with lift, however tore his Achilles in Week 16.

In October of 2022, the Jaguars traded Robinson to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round select after celebrity rookie running back Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL. However, Robinson used to be energetic for simply 4 video games with New York, and rushed for 85 overall yards.

Robinson used to be a curious addition for the Patriots. As CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan identified, it wasn’t transparent the place he used to be going to slot in with Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong Jr. and the different running backs on roster. Before we even were given to coaching camp, Robinson is once more a unfastened agent. In 39 profession video games performed, Robinson has rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Robinson’s manufacturing hasn’t been the identical since he tore his Achilles in 2021, however he is simply 24-years-old and may obtain a bit little bit of hobby on the open marketplace. Below, we can read about a couple of potential landing spots for the younger running back.

The Rams’ running back room these days is composed of simply Cam Akers, Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans and Kyren Williams. Sean McVay may completely stand to improve at running back if he desires to. Akers actually discovered his groove at the finish of ultimate 12 months with 3 100-yard video games to finish the season, however he reportedly asked a industry ultimate 12 months and neglected a pair video games because of non-public causes. The Rams will have certainly one of the worst running back rooms in the NFL, so L.A. may decide so as to add a more youthful back that has flashed as a starter in the previous.

Let’s get the different L.A. group in right here. Austin Ekeler wasn’t granted his industry request this offseason, and is poised to guide a backfield that comes with Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree III, Joshua Kelley, Tyler Hoosman and Elijah Dotson. The Chargers have witnessed first-hand what Robinson is in a position to. He rushed for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns in opposition to Los Angeles in his rookie season, and 100 yards plus every other landing in opposition to the Chargers this previous season.

The Giants have a celeb running back in Saquon Barkley, however he has no longer signed his franchise tag, which has many questioning if this example may get a bit messy. Behind Barkley on the intensity chart, New York has rookie Eric Gray, Jashaun Corbin, Gary Brightwell and Matt Breida. If the Giants sought after so as to add every other participant with revel in that would not price a lot, Robinson can be a candidate.

The Cardinals may stand to improve at running back. James Conner is the lead guy in the backfield, and he has Corey Clement, Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram and Ty’Son Williams at the back of him. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who spent the previous 3 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, is aware of how essential an efficient flooring recreation is for an offense.