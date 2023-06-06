Patriots OTA takeaways: Rookie Christian Gonzalez impressing early and first fight of season occurs





The New England Patriots have been again at the apply box Tuesday proceeding their OTA (arranged crew actions) periods in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Before the avid gamers hit the sector, head trainer Bill Belichick spoke with newshounds and knowledgeable them that the apply can be at a slower pace after “a big day” on Monday. Although the crew did not transfer at complete velocity all over the consultation, there have been some classes the place the tempo picked up a little bit.

The consultation was once the first OTA open to the media this week, and it integrated a rookie who dove headfirst into his new function and even sparked a fight between some notable avid gamers. The day’s occasions integrated a skirmish that came about halfway throughout the 11-on-11 drills. During the altercation, 2022 first-round pick out and beginning left guard Cole Strange were given into it with linebacker Anfernee Jennings, which led to a scrum with avid gamers pushing and shoving as coaches labored to split everybody. As tensions larger, defensive take on Christian Barmore threw a punch in opposition to Strange. Center David Andrews was once additionally within the scrum isolating avid gamers. Although neither Barmore nor Strange have been despatched to the locker room, each avid gamers didn’t go back to apply and watched from the sidelines.

Top broad receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne didn’t take part within the consultation and have been unaccounted for, whilst DeVante Parker was once provide however did not partake in lots of of the drills. This gave some of the bottom-of-the-roster receivers a possibility to paintings with quarterback Mac Jones, together with some further throws after apply. Notable avid gamers absent from Tuesday’s apply integrated kicker Nick Folk, edge rusher Matthew Judon, offensive take on Trent Brown, and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.

New England’s first-round pick out Christian Gonzalez noticed a heavy workload within the crew’s secondary and was once essentially operating at the out of doors reverse of Jonathan Jones whilst Jalen Mills was once within the slot. Although Gonzalez was once in on a number of reps, it is tricky to grade his efficiency because the crew was once lacking necessarily all of their most sensible receivers for the day and he wasn’t really examined. However, the truth that he was once available in the market operating along ultimate 12 months’s starters and above the likes of Jack Jones presentations that he has the prospective to be a plug-and-play starter on Day 1.

With the broad receivers sidelined, it was once a hectic day for the tight ends, together with Mike Gesicki who signed with the crew this offseason. During one level of the apply when maximum of the roster was once operating on particular groups, Gesicki was once off to the facet along fellow tight finish Hunter Henry and operating again Rhamondre Stevenson catching passes from the quarterbacks.

Although the apply was once slower-paced, the 11-on-11 length allowed issues to pick out up a little bit. Mac Jones moved easily as New England labored throughout the development to get avid gamers covered up briefly to snap the ball off. With the highest receivers sidelined, alternatively, there have been some velocity bumps of inexperience from the ones taking up extra distinguished roles throughout the offense. Regardless, Jones appeared to be a lot more at ease inside New England’s offense below new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

