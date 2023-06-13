Patriots’ Lawrence Guy holding out of mandatory minicamp, Trent Brown delayed due to weather, per reports

The New England Patriots spread out mandatory minicamp on Monday and had been lacking two pivotal items, one on each and every facet of the ball. However, it is for 2 other causes.

In the case of beginning defensive take on Lawrence Guy, ESPN reports he’s holding out due to his contract scenario. The 33-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Patriots in March of 2021 that had a base worth of $11.5 million. This coming season he has a base wage of $2 million. This newest file from ESPN notes that Guy, who has since modified brokers, is in search of an adjustment to his contract.

Guy has been with the Patriots since 2017 and has carved out a large function beginning alongside the defensive position. In 14 video games performed closing season, he totaled 46 tackles, two sacks, and had 5 quarterback hits.

As for beginning offensive take on Trent Brown, he didn’t file to minicamp on Monday due to go back and forth problems. His flight to New England used to be canceled due to hail hurricane that happened in Texas, in accordance to Mass Live. Brown is getting into the overall 12 months of his maintain the membership and is about to earn a base wage of $4 million. Brown is checked out because the presumptive starter at left take on for the Patriots in 2023 because the O-line seems to be to rebound off of a 2022 season the place quarterback Mac Jones used to be sacked 34 instances in 14 video games performed.

Bill Belichick stated that some gamers didn’t file to minicamp all through his pre-practice press convention on Monday, however didn’t point out the gamers via title.

“I don’t think everybody’s here,” Belichick stated. “Working through a couple things.”

Players that do not file to minicamp are topic to fines. Missing the primary professional prepare would cause a $16,459 high-quality, $32,920 for the second one day, and $49,374 for the 3rd.