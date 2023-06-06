Patriots’ Jalen Mills embracing position change as longtime cornerback transitions to safety

After a chaotic offseason, Jalen Mills discovered himself again with New England’s secondary, the place he has been for the previous two seasons. Initially, the Patriots deliberate to liberate him in March, however in the end determined to revise his contract and convey him again on a one-year deal. Mills is now set to transition from his standard function as a cornerback to safety to lend a hand fill the space left by means of Devin McCourty’s retirement.

Despite taking part in basically as a cornerback throughout his time with New England, Mills has enjoy taking part in safety within the NFL. According to Mills, he has been receiving guidelines from coaches on how to execute his new function to the most productive of his skills. During Tuesday’s OTA consultation, Mills was once slotted as a safety, and coated up within the slot every now and then as neatly as losing into deep protection.

Bill Belichick spoke about Mills’ versatility, announcing “Jalen’s a smart kid… He’s done a good job for us.” Mills sees this as a possibility to sing their own praises his versatility and make extra performs, declaring “It gives me the ability to not only show my versatility but be around the ball a little more and make more plays.”

Mills believes being able to play a couple of positions on protection is a bonus for the Patriots. He’s content material with being moved across the box in response to the staff’s wishes and receiving training from his friends within the secondary.

Belichick is the use of this era of the offseason to teach gamers within the basics, together with Mills’ transition to safety. He famous that the staff desires to give gamers the chance to be informed a couple of spots to higher perceive the whole gadget of the staff.

In the 10 video games Mills performed at nook closing season, he made 31 tackles, broke up 5 passes, and recorded two interceptions.