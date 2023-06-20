Patriots CB Jack Jones arrested at Boston Logan International Airport for attempt to bring two guns on plane

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones used to be arrested Friday evening at a TSA test level at Boston Logan International Airport after two firearms have been found out in his carry-on baggage, in accordance to Massachusetts State Police. The guns have been discovered round 5:30 p.m., according to the TSA, which led to police being referred to as to the protection house.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil is being charged with two counts of a hid weapon in a protected house of an airport, ownership of ammunition and not using a Firearm Identification Card, illegal ownership of a firearm, sporting a loaded firearm and ownership of a large-capacity feeding software. He used to be reportedly touring from Boston to Arizona.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” the Patriots mentioned in a launched remark, in accordance to The Associated Press. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Jones used to be booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks, according to Boston News 25. On Tuesday, Jones used to be arraigned and posted $30,000 bail. He is due again in courtroom Aug. 18.

The defensive again used to be set to input his 2nd NFL season after being decided on 121st general within the fourth spherical of the 2022 NFL Draft. He totaled two interceptions, together with a pick-six of long run Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in a 27-24 extra time loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

This explicit prison factor comes as sudden taking into consideration Jones had pointed grievance for Memphis Grizzlies All-Star level guard Ja Morant a few month in the past after his cavalier conduct with guns ended up touchdown him a 2nd suspension from the NBA.