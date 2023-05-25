Patrick Mahomes ranks his top five NFL quarterbacks of all time, one current player makes the list

Patrick Mahomes is lately thought to be as the absolute best quarterback in the NFL. Despite the earlier nice quarterbacks who’ve come ahead of him, Mahomes struggles to call his top five quarterbacks in the league at this time. However, he has five names in thoughts for his top five of all time.

Mahomes performed in opposition to the player he selected for his top quarterback of all time list and misplaced to him on a number of events on the giant degree. Mahomes went without any rather than the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) himself, Tom Brady.

During the contemporary interview by way of Complex, Mahomes states, “Yeah, I mean, you got to say Tom’s 1.”

Mahomes misplaced to Brady in the younger quarterback’s 2d Super Bowl look. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, giving Brady his 7th Super Bowl win and staining the league’s first-ever house Super Bowl win. They additionally confronted off when Brady used to be with the New England Patriots in an exciting AFC Championship Game that ended with a 37-31 additional time victory for him. Mahomes and Brady confronted off a complete of six occasions, splitting the conferences 3-3.

Aside from Brady, Mahomes has selected 4 extra hall-of-famers for his top five quarterbacks of all time. Manning, Rodgers, Montana, and Elway who had been thought to be as legends of their time additionally made Mahomes’ list.

Interestingly, simplest one current player made Mahomes’ list, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Mahomes and Rodgers will meet on October 1, marking the 3rd time they are going to play each and every different. They’ve cut up the first two conferences, 1-1.

When requested about the 5th spot on his list, Mahomes mentions Dan Marino or John Elway as possible contenders.

Mahomes recognizes that the recreation has modified since some of the ones older quarterbacks ruled the league. Nonetheless, he believes that he can be informed from the legends that got here ahead of him. Mahomes says, “There’s some great quarterbacks that played this game, man, I’m trying to learn from them because even though the game has progressed, there’s still stuff in the past that helps you become a better quarterback.”