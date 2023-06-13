Pat Sajak says upcoming ‘Wheel of Fortune’ season will be his last: ‘It’s been a wonderful ride’

The “Wheel of Fortune” host shared the news on Monday by the use of social media.

Pat Sajak’s time because the host of “Wheel of Fortune” is coming to an finish.

In a tweet he shared on Monday, the sport display host, 76, stated the upcoming forty first season will be his ultimate.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak stated. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

“Wheel of Fortune” additionally shared Sajak’s word on Instagram and captioned, “Thank you, Pat!”

Sajak has been the host of the sport display since 1981. His co-host, Vanna White, 66, who operates the board and divulges letters as they’re guessed through contestants at the recreation display, has been on “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982.

The recreation display host hasn’t ever overlooked a day of taping “Wheel of Fortune” till a well being scare he had in November 2019.

In an unique interview with ABC News, Sajak stated that he recalls experiencing a “horrific pain” in his abdomen and had to have emergency surgical operation for a blocked gut.

While he was once convalescing for a month after his surgical operation, White hosted the display in his position.

Sajak stated on the time he would proceed website hosting the display for so long as he may.

“I’ve gotta do this until — you know — I’m doddering,” he stated. “I think I still do it at a high level. But you know, I can’t do it another 40 years, I know that, because I’d be 110, and that would be a record.”

In 2021, Sony Pictures Television introduced that Sajak and White would host the show via 2024. Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, 28, additionally joined the “Wheel of Fortune” staff because the display’s social correspondent.