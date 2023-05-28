Pasta With Vegan Sausage, Cauliflower and Kale Recipe

By Joe Yonan

This hearty dish is the results of Food editor Joe Yonan’s makes an attempt to fulfill his circle of relatives’s quite a lot of nutritional personal tastes whilst additionally getting some nutritious greens into his teenage foster son and developing leftovers to take to paintings or faculty. Olives and pepperoncini upload sparks of pastime. Beyond Sausage exudes fats that properly seasons the dish, however be happy to make use of no matter vegan sausage you favor.

Storage: Refrigerate for as much as 4 days or freeze for as much as 3 months.

Substitutions:

Instead of Beyond Sausage >> use your favourite vegan sausage, plus 1/2 teaspoon overwhelmed purple pepper flakes (with the onions and garlic) if you need a slightly of warmth.

Cauliflower >> carrots or broccoli

Kale >> spinach or Swiss chard

Wine >> part purple wine vinegar and part water

Olives >> 2 tablespoons capers

Pepperoncini >> 2 tablespoons capers

Pasta >> gluten-free pasta, rice, mashed potatoes or polenta