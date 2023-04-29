Many vacationers may quickly be compelled to alter their travel plans due to important delays within the passport utility procedure. According to CBS News, there’s a noticeable backlog of passport packages, with over 500 packages being won every week. This unlucky lengthen comes right through what is anticipated to be a record-breaking summer season travel season. As a consequence, many folks may be compelled to both delay their journeys or in finding an alternate resolution to download a sound passport in a well timed approach. CBS News Transportation Correspondent Kris Van Cleave has reported in this factor and continues to observe the location intently. For up-to-the-minute protection, be certain to obtain browser notifications for breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting via turning them on now.
Passport delays may force many to alter travel plans
