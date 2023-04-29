Passport delays may force many to alter travel plans





Many vacationers may quickly be compelled to alter their travel plans due to important delays within the passport utility procedure. According to CBS News, there's a noticeable backlog of passport packages, with over 500 packages being won every week. This unlucky lengthen comes right through what is anticipated to be a record-breaking summer season travel season. As a consequence, many folks may be compelled to both delay their journeys or in finding an alternate resolution to download a sound passport in a well timed approach. CBS News Transportation Correspondent Kris Van Cleave has reported in this factor and continues to observe the location intently.


