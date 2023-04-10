Parts of Nebraska Ave closed to fix flooding issues in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday marked the beginning of a six-to-eight-week undertaking in Tampa’s Seminole Heights group.

The town will probably be putting in a brand new water primary and typhoon water pipe it hopes will lend a hand alleviate flooding issues in Seminole Heights Community.

- Advertisement -

The undertaking briefly closed phase of North Nebraska Avenue at E. Caracas Street.

During the closure, northbound and southbound site visitors on N. Nebraska Avenue will probably be detoured to N. Florida Avenue by the use of Hillsborough Avenue and E. Osborne Avenue.

The map underneath presentations the detour routes for all site visitors instructions.

- Advertisement - City of Tampa

Jason Marlow is able to see the undertaking entire.

He lives off of Nebraska Avenue and stated building in his house started final yr.

- Advertisement -

“They started bringing down the construction materials and equipment down here in October and it’s been pretty chaotic ever since,” Marlow stated.

The plan will start with the set up of a brand new town water primary and 72″ storm water pipe across N. Nebraska Avenue. The city said the new storm water pipe will help relieve future flooding in the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood, but Marlow said it’s coming at a cost.

“I don’t think anybody in this community would have issue with that so much as the issue of are you communicating soundly with the citizens. Are you going to beautify the street that you helped tear up,” Marlow stated.

The proprietor of Moates Florist stated the undertaking will maximum indisputably have an have an effect on on their industry and hope it is finished quicker fairly than later.