Parts of Henderson County under tornado warning

Severe thunderstorm warning for Ellis and Kaufman Counties prolonged
The serious thunderstorm warning for portions of Ellis and Kaufman counties has been prolonged till 8:15 p.m.
The hurricane is predicted to carry part dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Areas affected come with Ennis, Grays Prairie, and Cottonwood.
Tornado warning for Henderson County prolonged
The tornado warning for Henderson County has been prolonged till 8:30 p.m.
The hurricane is predicted to have an effect on Gun Barrel City and Enchanted Oaks.
Second flooring prevent at DFW Airport lifted
The 2d flooring prevent at DFW International Airport has been lifted.
Tornado warnings for counties east of the Metroplex
Multiple tornado warnings are in impact for counties east of the Metroplex.
One warning is for portions of Van Zandt and Rains Counties and lasts till 8:15 p.m.
It is predicted to have an effect on Grand Saline, Oakland, and Jones.
The 2d warning impacts portions of Kaufman, Henderson, and Navarro Counties and lasts till 7:45 p.m.
It is predicted to have an effect on Seven Points, Gun Barrel City, and Enchanted Oaks.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Ellis, Kaufman, and Henderson Counties
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Ellis, Kaufman, and Henderson Counties.
The hurricane is succesful of generating ping pong ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
The warning lasts till 7:30 p.m.
Locations under this warning come with Ennis, Gun Barrel City, and Mabank.
Storms reason energy outages throughout North Texas
As of 7 p.m., Oncor studies 8,200 energy outages throughout North Texas:
- Collin County: 11
- Dallas County: 5,567
- Denton County: 2
- Tarrant County: 2,557
Severe thunderstorm warning for Dallas, Kaufman Counties
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Dallas and Kaufman Counties.
The hurricane is succesful of generating part dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
The warning lasts till 7:30 p.m.
Locations under this warning come with Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Mesquite.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Johnson, Hill, Ellis Counties
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Johnson, Hill, and Ellis Counties.
The hurricane is succesful of generating part dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
The warning lasts till 8 p.m.
Locations under this warning come with Waxahachie, Cleburne, Hillsboro, and Italy.
Ground prevent at DFW Airport
A flooring prevent has resumed at DFW International Airport.
According to FlightAware, there are flight delays at Dallas Love Field Airport.
Severe thunderstorm warning for jap counties
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Rockwall, Hunt, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Rains County.
The warning lasts till 7:30 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating golfing ball-sized hail and 65 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Terrell, Kaufman, and Canton.
Ground prevent at DFW Airport canceled
The flooring prevent at DFW International Airport has been canceled.
Severe thunderstorm warning prolonged
Rockwall County, portions of Dallas County and portions of Kaufman County are under a serious thunderstorm warning till 6:45 p.m.
Severe storms transfer over Dallas
A TxDOT visitors digicam captured pictures of serious storms shifting over Dallas Thursday night time.
Storm injury in Grand Prairie
Three to 4 constructions in a warehouse district of North Grand Prairie were broken in this night’s storms.
Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite says portions of the roofs were blown off.
He says crews lower electrical energy and fuel provider to the constructions.
No one used to be harm.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Tarrant and Dallas Counties
A serious thunderstorm warning is in impact for portions of Tarrant and Dallas Counties.
The warning lasts till 6:15 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating golfing ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Arlington, Dallas, and Garland.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Johnson and Ellis Counties
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Johnson and Ellis Counties.
The warning lasts till 6:00 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating golfing ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Burleson, and Cleburn.
Turn round, do not drown!
Glenview Drive at Dawn Drive in North Richland Hills is closed because of top water, NRH fireplace says.
NRH fireplace advises NOT to force in status water.
Flash flood warning for Tarrant and Dallas Counties
Parts of Tarrant and Dallas Counties are under a flash flood warning till 8:15 p.m.
Several studies of flooding have surfaced on social media as between two and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Another one to 2 inches is conceivable, too.
Avoid flooded roads and occasional mendacity spaces!
Severe thunderstorm warning for Tarrant County
A serious thunderstorm warning for portions of Tarrant County.
The warning lasts till 5:45 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating part dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie.
Tornado warning for portions of Dallas County
A tornado warning has been issued for portions of Dallas County
The warning lasts till 5:30 p.m.
A tornado has been noticed by means of radar, however hurricane spotters indicated {that a} wall cloud could also be decreasing over Irving. Sirens are being sounded over Dallas.
The hurricane could also be succesful of generating part dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Irving, University and Highland Park.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Grayson, Cooke Counties
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Grayson and Cooke Counties
The warning lasts till 5:45 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating quarter-sized hail and 65 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Sherman, Gainesville, and Denison.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Dallas County
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Dallas County
The warning lasts till 5:30 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating part dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Irving, Carrollton, Dallas, and Richardson.
Tornado warning issued for Tarrant County
A tornado warning is in impact for portions of Tarrant County.
A radar indicated a tornado over River Oaks shifting east at 30 mph. It is these days over downtown Fort Worth.
The warning comprises Fort Worth, Arlington, and North Richland Hills and is in impact till 5 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Tarrant County
A serious thunderstorm warning has been prolonged for portions of Tarrant County.
The warning now lasts till 4:30 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating ping-pong ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Fort Worth, Arlington, and North Richland Hills.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Parker, Tarrant continues
A serious thunderstorm warning continues for portions of Parker and Tarrant Counties.
The warning lasts till 4 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating tennis ball-sized hail and 75 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Benbrook, and White Settlement, and Azle.
Hearing sirens cross off?
Outside warning sirens are steadily at a loss for words for tornado sirens, however they may be able to be activated for different causes too.
Ground prevent issued at DFW International Airport
A flooring prevent has been issued at DFW International Airport because of climate and thunderstorms.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Parker, Tarrant Counties
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Parker and Tarrant Counties
The warning lasts till 4 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating tennis ball-sized hail and 65 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will come with Weatherford, Benbrook, and White Settlement.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wise County
The National Weather Service has issued a serious thunderstorm warning for northwestern Wise County till 4:15 p.m.
A tornado watch stays in impact for far of North Texas till this night time.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montague County
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of northern Montague County.
The warning lasts till 4 p.m.
The hurricane is succesful of generating quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. It is shifting northeast at 50 mph.
Locations impacted come with Nocona, Belcherville, and Ringgold.
A tornado watch stays in impact for far of North Texas till this night time.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for some western counties
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Jack, Parker, and Palo Pinto Counties.
The warning lasts till 3:30 p.m.
At 2:40 p.m., a thunderstorm succesful of generating golfing ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts used to be close to Possum Kingdom Lake. It is shifting east at 45 mph and is predicted to affect Mineral Walls, Graford, Millsap, and different places.
A tornado watch stays in impact for far of North Texas till this night time.
School districts cancel after-school actions because of climate
North Texas college districts are cancelling after-school systems nowadays because of the danger of serious climate.
The cancellations up to now:
- Allen ISD: All after-school actions and occasions.
- McKinney ISD: All after-school actions and occasions.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Stephens County
A serious thunderstorm warning has been issued for Stephens County till 2:45 p.m.
The warning comprises portions of Palo Pinto and Young Counties as smartly.
Cities within the warning house come with Breckenridge, Graford, Caddo, and Eliasville.
The hurricane may carry winds as much as 60 mph and golfing ball-sized hail.
Tornado watch issued for far of North Texas
Much of the realm is under a tornado watch till 8 p.m. this night.
The Counties incorporated within the watch are:
- Archer
- Bosque
- Clay
- Collin
- Comanche
- Cooke
- Dallas
- Delta
- Denton
- Eastland
- Ellis
- Erath
- Fannin
- Grayson
- Hill
- Hood
- Hopkins
- Hunt
- Jack
- Johnson
- Kaufman
- Lamar
- Montague
- Palo Pinto
- Parker
- Rains
- Rockwall
- Somervell
- Stephens
- Tarrant
- Wichita
- Wise
- Young
Stick with CBS News Texas for the most recent serious climate updates.
