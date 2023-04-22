‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

General Motors is recalling sure Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty vehicles for fashion 12 months 2019 or later

NEW YORK — General Motors is recalling sure Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty vehicles for fashion 12 months 2019 or later, following the invention of a possible leak in brake fluid that would lead to a fire.

Potentially 40,428 automobiles might be affected. They come with 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD fashions with fashion years between 2019 and 2023, in accordance to paperwork posted by means of U.S. protection regulators on Saturday.

The automobiles could have a brake drive sensor meeting that permits brake fluid to leak and motive a brief circuit. That in flip will increase the risk of a fire that would happen when the car is both using or parked.

GM advises house owners with probably affected fashions to park open air and clear of buildings till the recall restore is completed. Vehicles with fashion years prior to 2019 used a distinct design.

GM stated it is not conscious about any accidents similar to the situation.