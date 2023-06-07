Parents warned to stop using recalled Boppy loungers linked to at least 10 infant deaths

The merchandise had been first recalled two years in the past.

Parents had been instructed Tuesday to stop using recalled new child loungers from The Boppy Company which have been linked to at least 10 infant deaths.

According to The Boppy Company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which issued a news unencumber Tuesday, the child loungers would possibly reason babies to “suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow.”

The merchandise had been first recalled two years in the past and impacted by means of the September 2021 recall come with Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

The Boppy Company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are recommending folks stop using recalled Boppy new child loungers, a product that used to be first recalled in 2021.

Although the child loungers can now not be offered legally, the CPSC famous that the recalled merchandise have nonetheless been to be had on-line thru social media websites corresponding to Facebook Marketplace.

“It is unlawful to offer for sale a CPSC recalled product on an online marketplace or to sell or donate a recalled product in any other manner,” the federal company stated in its observation.

There were at least 8 infant deaths from a Boppy new child lounger between December 2015 and June 2020, in accordance to The Boppy Company. But after the 2021 recall, the CPSC stated at least two extra babies died when they had been positioned in Boppy new child loungers.

“One death occurred in October 2021. In the incident, an infant was reportedly placed on the lounger for sleep and then rolled underneath a nearby adult pillow. The cause of death was positional asphyxia. In November 2021, an infant was placed on a Newborn Lounger in an adult bed with a parent and soft bedding and was later found deceased on the lounger. The cause of death was undetermined,” the CPSC stated.

Both the CPSC and Boppy stated any person with Boppy new child loungers must stop using the goods right away. Customers can request directions on how to cast off a recalled lounger and ask for a reimbursement from The Boppy Company through their website.

To touch The Boppy Company, consumers can name 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays.

The CPSC additionally reminded folks to arrange a protected sleep surroundings for youngsters, which incorporates a company and flat floor in a crib, bassinet or play backyard for young children. Babies must at all times be put on their backs for snoozing and comfortable pieces like blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers “should never” be added to an infant’s snoozing house, the CPSC added.