Parents arrested for child’s death | Houston, Texas crime news

On September twenty fifth, government have been summoned to an rental advanced situated off the Northwest Freeway in Houston after receiving studies of a deceased little one. The sufferer, a 2-year-old boy named Saint Brown, was once found out on the scene, and his folks Fredrick Brown and Christin Patrick claimed that he had fallen down stairs. However, an post-mortem due to this fact published that the kid had skilled deadly blunt-force trauma, main investigators to rule his death a murder.

Following the tragic incident, Brown and Patrick have been arrested with out incident on Wednesday. Further main points have been exposed by way of a Texas Department of Family Protective Services document. The report said that Saint Brown had a lot of bruises, was once malnourished and underweight, and had extra bruises than may have resulted from a crumple stairs. The sufferer additionally had two chew marks on his palms, and swelling on his eye and scalp.

According to the document, Christin Patrick admitted to the use of a picket ruler to hit Saint Brown whilst the child’s father held him down. The assault led to more than one bruises at the boy’s palms and again, in addition to a puncture wound on his brow.

The folks have each been charged with damage to a child-serious physically damage by way of government.

