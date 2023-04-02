Parents accused of killing 2-month-old | Houston, Texas crime

HOUSTON — Two oldsters have been arrested and charged this week within the 2022 demise of their toddler, Houston police mentioned.

Lionel Guerrero, 33, and Yalitza Macias, 27, have been charged Tuesday with damage to a child-serious physically damage greater than 5 months after their 2-month-old was once discovered lifeless at their house on Beekman Road near Martin Luther King Blvd at the town’s south aspect.

Police mentioned Guerrero and Macias informed investigators that on Oct. 2, 2022, round 8:30 a.m., they have been sound asleep and after they aroused from sleep, their youngster wasn’t respiring.

Houston Fire Department paramedics took the infant to Texas Children’s Hospital, the place docs pronounced him lifeless.



The effects of the post-mortem discovered the infant suffered a number of interior accidents and there was once proof of up to now healed accidents, police mentioned. Further investigation confirmed Guerrero and Macias have been the main caregivers for his or her child boy.

Both have been arrested Thursday.