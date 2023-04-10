Panama City Police Department investigating armed robbery

Update 10:22 p.m.: According to PCPD officers in an up to date Facebook post, a black male, roughly 50 years outdated, dressed in a flannel blouse, beanie cap, masks, and prescription glasses entered the Dollar General retailer on Cherry Street, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown route.

PCPD’s Okay-9 unit is these days monitoring the suspect and consider he has left the realm.

Anyone with information, on this case, is requested to name 850-872-3100.

The investigation is ongoing right now.

A prior model of our tale is beneath:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is these days investigating stories of an armed robbery Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post by means of the Panama City Police Department, officials are investigating an armed robbery on Cherry Street.

Officials state that an enormous police presence will likely be within the house as they proceed to seek for a suspect and proceed their investigation.

PCPD urges citizens within the house to stay of their properties.

We will replace this tale when extra information turns into to be had.