Paes helps Dallas earn scoreless draw with Minnesota United





This is a carousel that showcases photographs from the MLS football event between Minnesota United and FC Dallas on Sunday, April 30, 2023. There are 24 photographs in overall. The carousel may also be navigated the use of the Next and Previous buttons.

The event came about in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and resulted in a scoreless draw. Maarten Paes, the FC Dallas goalkeeper, made 5 saves to stay Minnesota United from scoring. This used to be the primary blank sheet of the season for Paes.

Minnesota United had 17 pictures all through the event, together with 5 heading in the right direction, whilst FC Dallas simplest had 5 pictures. Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair made two key saves to stay a blank sheet for his crew.

- Advertisement -

Minnesota United entered the event on a three-match shedding streak, having long gone unbeaten of their first 5 suits previous within the season. Dallas, however, used to be coming off a 3-1 loss to New York City FC.

In the 2023 season opener, Minnesota United beat Dallas 1-0 at the street, gaining revenge after Dallas eradicated the membership from the playoffs the former season. Dallas is 1-0-1 of their final two journeys to Saint Paul however had misplaced 4 instantly prior.

Jesus Ferreira returned to the beginning lineup for Dallas after subbing in and selecting up an help within the crew’s loss to NYCFC. Dallas fell to 1-7-6 in suits the place Ferreira didn’t get started.

- Advertisement -

Next, Dallas will host St. Louis City on Saturday, whilst Minnesota United will shuttle to play the Vancouver Whitecaps at the similar day.

For extra football news, consult with the AP football hub: https://apnews.com/hub/football and apply them on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Sport.