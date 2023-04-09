Padres vs. Braves odds, line, start time: 2023 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from proven model

Playoff groups from a 12 months in the past conflict in an early-season showdown when the San Diego Padres meet the Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. The Padres (5-4), winners of 5 of the previous seven video games, glance to win 3 of 4 within the sequence. The Braves (6-3), who received the National League East Division in 2022, have misplaced 3 in a row. Atlanta has received the season sequence towards San Diego in 5 of the previous six years.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is ready for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all time sequence 367-289, together with a 194-134 edge in video games performed at house. Atlanta is a -115 favourite at the cash line (possibility $115 to win $100) in the most recent Padres vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whilst the full selection of runs Vegas thinks shall be scored, or the over-under, is 9.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each and every MLB sport 10,000 occasions. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) during the last two seasons, and it completed the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll.

Here are the MLB odds and making a bet traits for Braves vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Braves cash line: Padres -105, Braves -115

Padres vs. Braves over-under: 9 runs

Padres vs. Braves run line: Braves -1.5 (+162)

SD: The Padres are 21-8 of their final 29 Game 4s of a chain

ATL: The Braves are 44-15 of their final 59 house video games

Featured Game | Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Why you will have to again the Braves

Atlanta is predicted to ship rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd (1-0, 1.80 ERA) to the mound. Dodd is coming off a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. In 5 innings of labor, he allowed six hits, one earned run and 0 walks, whilst putting out 3. Dodd briefly labored his manner throughout the minor leagues, beginning final season in High A-Ball and completing in Triple-A Gwinnett. In 26 begins at 3 ranges, he posted a blended 3.93 ERA and a 12-9 file. In 142 innings, he allowed 136 hits, 53 earned runs and 31 walks, whilst putting out 153.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is off to a cast start to the season, hitting .282 with two homers, 4 RBI and 10 runs scored. He already has 4 multi-hit video games, together with a 3-for-4 efficiency at St. Louis on Monday. In that sport, he doubled and homered, riding in 3 runs. He had two stolen bases in Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Padres, whilst scoring a couple of runs.

Why you will have to again the Padres

San Diego will counter with right-hander Seth Lugo at the hill. Lugo is off to a excellent start, incomes the victory in his first start of the 12 months, a 3-1 win over Colorado final Sunday. In seven innings, he allowed 4 hits, one earned run and 0 walks, whilst putting out seven. He shall be making simply his 2nd start since 2020. Last 12 months with the New York Mets, he labored out of the bullpen, showing in 62 video games, going 3-2 with a three.60 ERA. He walked 18, whilst putting out 69.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been purple scorching to start the season. Through the primary 9 video games, he’s hitting .333 with 3 homers, 8 RBI and 7 runs scored. He was once 1-for-3 with a couple of walks in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Braves. In 150 video games with Boston in 2022, Bogaerts hit .307 with 38 doubles, 15 homers and 73 RBI. He additionally walked 57 occasions, whilst stealing 8 bases.

