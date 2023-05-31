Padres prospect Ethan Salas doubles in pro debut, becomes first 16-year-old player in Single-A since 2013

The San Diego Padres signed Ethan Salas, a highly-regarded Venezuelan catcher, to a $5.6 million bonus at the first day of the 2023 global beginner signing length again in January. On Tuesday, Salas made his skilled debut as a 16-year-old for the Low Class-A Lake Elsinore Storm. The uncommon transfer noticed Salas skip over rookie ball and turn into the first player to head from global signing directly to Single-A since Julio Urias in 2013, in line with Baseball America.

Salas is regarded as to be a precocious skill, with complicated abilities and baseball acumen which are on par with fresh global sensations like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Wander Franco. MLB.com these days ranks him because the No. 87 prospect in baseball. In addition, Salas has labored with Major League gamers to refine his abilities and has inspired scouts together with his skills as a whole catcher. His easy left-handed swing and above-average energy, with the possibility of much more, make him a unprecedented five-tool catcher.

Typically, global beginner loose brokers who signal in January start their pro careers in prolonged spring coaching. They are then assigned to a rookie ball associate in June, both the Dominican Summer League or a fancy league in Arizona or Florida. It isn’t ordinary for most sensible global possibilities to spend 2-3 years in rookie ball earlier than transferring as much as Low Class-A. However, Salas’ remarkable skill caused the Padres to transport him up previous.

Each crew is given an advantage pool for global spending every 12 months, which is a troublesome cap. No extra spending is permitted. San Diego had a $5,825,500 bonus pool this 12 months and gave on the subject of it all to Salas, born on June 1, 2006. More apparently, his older brother, Jose Salas, could also be a qualified player – an infielder who used to be traded from the Miami Marlins to the Minnesota Twins in the Luis Arraez deal this previous offseason.

In conclusion, Salas has proven super promise and is already regarded as to be one of the crucial most sensible possibilities in baseball. The uncommon transfer to Single-A as a 16-year-old speaks to his complicated abilities and attainable, and it’s going to be thrilling to look at as his occupation progresses.

