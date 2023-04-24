Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets: Future Hall of Fame QB dealt to New York, ending 18-year run in Green Bay

After 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, long term Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones stories. In a transfer that gave the impression find it irresistible used to be a very long time coming after Rodgers declared his intent used to be to play for the Jets, the deal is completed.

New York despatched this yr’s pick out No. 13, a 2023 second-round pick out (No. 42), a sixth-round pick out (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick out to Green Bay in trade for Rodgers, the No. 15 pick out and a 2023 5th around pick out (No. 170), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The second-round pick out turns into a first-rounder if Rodgers performs 65% of the snaps this season. Both the Packers and Jets can now breathe a sigh of aid since they each won what they sought after in an trade that just about did not occur.

“Oh, there were a few,” Green Bay Packers basic supervisor Brian Gutekunst mentioned Monday, via USA Today, at his pre-draft press convention when requested if there have been moments the place he concept the trade wasn’t going to get achieved. “It was a long process. I felt like it would get done all along, but there were times you had to be careful with how you proceeded going forward.”

Gutekunst published the most obvious when requested why he selected to deal Rodgers now: To assist boost up Jordan Love’s building. The 2020 first-round pick out QB is getting into the fourth season of his rookie deal, and Green Bay has till May 1 to come to a decision whether or not or no longer to ensure his $20.3 million, fully-guaranteed fifth-year choice for 2024.

“Aaron is obviously up there in age,” Gutekunst mentioned, via ESPN. “I think he’s got some really good football left in him. As we got through the offseason, this made sense … Having (Jordan Love) sit for another year would’ve really delayed (his development).”

The Jets’ facet of the trade is leaping for pleasure now that they know a long term Hall of Famer goes to be their quarterback in 2023. Owner Woody Johnson tweeted a rhetorical, satisfied questions to Jets Nation in a while after the deal used to be showed:

Rodgers’ profession in Green Bay started in a lot the similar means because it ended — with an argument surrounding the longer term of a franchise legend. A primary-round pick out in the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers spent 3 seasons backing up Brett Favre, who after every of the ones seasons contemplated retirement prior to ultimately deciding to come again for no less than another yr. Just because the Packers made up our minds long ago in 2008 that that they had had their fill of the Favre generation and would transfer onto Rodgers, they’re now doing the similar with Rodgers himself and shifting onto Jordan Love, whom they chose in the primary around of the draft 3 years in the past. Rodgers and Favre have been even traded to the very same workforce, on the very same timeline with appreciate to when their successor used to be drafted.

It used to be on March 16 when Rodgers first introduced the place he can be headed subsequent.

“Since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention is to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers mentioned that week on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers went into the offseason leaning towards retirement, he informed McAfee, however discovered throughout a meditation retreat that he’d like to stay taking part in. But the Packers are in a position to transfer on, Rodgers defined, and now he’s shifting on.

In 15 seasons because the workforce’s starter, Rodgers compiled a 147-75-1 regular-season file, finishing 65.3% of his passes at a median of 7.7 yards according to try, throwing for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns, and simply 105 interceptions. He received the Most Valuable Player award 4 instances, used to be named a first-team All-Pro 4 instances, a second-teamer as soon as, and a Pro Bowler 10 instances, and received each a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. He leaves Green Bay because the franchise’s all-time chief in passing touchdowns, and in addition the landlord of NFL single-season data for each passer score and interception fee. He joins a Jets workforce that sports activities one of the NFL’s perfect defenses and an intriguing skill-position workforce, and reunites with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who now has the similar function in New York.

“He’ll always be a Packer and he’ll be one of the best that have ever done it around here,” Gutekunst mentioned. “I have a lot of respect how he went about it and he’ll be missed. There’s no doubt about it. Players like that don’t come around very often.”

The NFL offseason had already observed a pair veteran quarterbacks get taken off the marketplace. Derek Carr used to be the first QB domino to fall, as the previous Raider signed a reported four-year handle the New Orleans Saints. Geno Smith additionally re-upped with the Seahawks, whilst Daniel Jones did the similar with the Giants.

The trade wheels were given rolling when a contingent of Jets workforce officers reportedly flew out to California on March 7 to meet with Rodgers and make their pitch in particular person. ESPN reported that workforce proprietor Woody Johnson, basic supervisor Joe Douglas, head trainer Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have been at the airplane.