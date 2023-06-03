Packers’ Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do ‘same exact thing’ as Aaron Rodgers





The 2023 offseason has introduced important adjustments to the Green Bay Packers offense throughout a number of positions. An glaring alternate befell at quarterback, with Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, and Super Bowl XLV MVP buying and selling to the New York Jets at his request. His departure has made means for Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round select, to step up and take command.

A identical turnover befell at each broad receiver and tight finish, as mainstay receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb left for the Jets, whilst tight finish Robert Tonyan signed with the Chicago Bears. Their departure has unfolded plentiful alternatives for first- and second-year avid gamers to show off their abilities.

In specific, Doubs has been one of the vital standout avid gamers throughout the offseason program. His reference to Love has reinforced since he installed further paintings in California on most sensible of OTAs in Green Bay. After Packers head trainer Matt LaFleur likened Doubs’ actions to former Packers nice and present Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Davante Adams again in April, Doubs is now assured in proclaiming Love can are living as much as Aaron Rodgers’ it achievements.

“I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs stated Friday. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don’t really see what’s the big difference.”

To be honest to Doubs, he handiest performed one season with Rodgers, and it used to be arguably the worst of the long run first-ballot Hall of Famer’s profession. The 23-year-old used to be enjoying faculty soccer at Nevada in 2020 and 2021 when Rodgers received consecutive NFL MVPs, the 3rd and fourth of his storied profession.

Doubs’ declare that Love can “do the exact same thing” as Rodgers is sensible as a result of he used to be born in 2000. Doubs has handiest noticed Green Bay as a standard playoff contender with first-ballot Hall of Famer Brett Favre ahead of transitioning to every other one in Rodgers.

“I see a progression,” Doubs stated of the transition from Rodgers to Love. “I see it going up. I don’t see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it’s only winning. That’s all. When you hear Green Bay, it’s no losing, it’s only winning.”

Multiple Packers voices who’ve spent greater than a decade in Green Bay beef up Doubs’ claims. Tom Clements, who evolved Rodgers from Favre’s backup right into a Super Bowl and NFL MVP from 2006-2016 as the group’s quarterbacks trainer, got here out of retirement closing season to go back to the similar post to as soon as once more paintings with Rodgers. Now, he is staying on to train the 24-year-old Love.

“He can throw the ball, No. 1, which you need to do in the NFL,” Clements stated of Love in May. “He’s athletic, he can move around, buy time, and he’s intelligent, and he generally makes good decisions. He, at this point, just needs to play and work on processing information, making quick decisions, then getting it to the right guy. He has all the qualities that you’re looking for in a guy to be successful.”

The different Packers legend who has recommended Love in recent years is none instead of Rodgers himself. The Packers’ all-time passing touchdowns chief went out of his option to praise Love in his tell-all with The Athletic on Wednesday.

“I like Jordan a lot,” Rodgers stated Wednesday. “Jordan’s a just right dude. It’s difficult to be a backup at the back of a long run Hall of Famer. You’ve were given to kinda in finding that candy spot. I assumed he did a super task with that



