Packers’ Jordan Love has made ‘huge strides’ and Matt LaFleur says the credit goes to team’s QBs coach





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags Jordan Love is coming into a brand new position this season, and the convenience of a well-recognized coach has already paid dividends for the Packers’ new beginning quarterback. Green Bay head coach Matt LeFleur not too long ago credited quarterbacks coach Tim Clements for Love’s enlargement as he prepares for the 2023 season. Clements started operating with Love ultimate offseason after operating with Kyler Murray for 2 years as the Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach and passing sport coordinator. “Just watching him last year. I think Jordan’s made some huge strides,” LeFleur mentioned over the weekend, by way of NFL.com. “I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom, and just, he knows how to train these guys. He knows how to drill them and he’s very, very consistent. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He just is matter of fact and I think there’s no doubt.”A former quarterback himself — he had a 13-year professional profession after main Notre Dame to a countrywide identify in 1973 — Clements has labored with a number of notable quarterbacks over the years. He additionally is aware of what it is like to coach beneath heavy scrutiny. Clements started his training profession at Norte Dame as the college’s quarterbacks coach in 1992. He labored intently right through the ones years with long run No. 2 general select Rick Mirer and highly-touted recruit Ron Powlus. After 4 years in South Bend, Clements served as a quarterbacks coach for 4 other NFL groups from 1997-05. In 2001, Clements helped Kordell Stewart experience a profession resurgence that integrated Stewart surroundings the Steelers’ unmarried season crowning glory proportion file. Clements’ first stint in Green Bay started in 2006 when he was once named the team’s new quarterbacks coach. In 2007, he helped Brett Favre experience one in all his absolute best seasons in his Hall of Fame profession. Clements spent the subsequent 4 years as Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach; he gained a hoop whilst serving in that position at the finish of the 2010 season. From 2012-16, Clements spend two years apiece as the Packers’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Clements spoke candidly about the enlargement he noticed in Love right through their first yr operating in combination. “He’s probably getting to the point where the game has slowed down for him,” Clements mentioned ultimate December. “When that happens, you kind of see things in slow motion. You see where guys are moving, you see where guys should go, and you’re able to react quickly.”It’s the issues now we have labored on the maximum, which is footwork, the correct drop, going thru your development, now not getting caught on a receiver, now not being overdue with the ball. We paintings on other direction ideas every week, we did so much in the spring, however then you could have to see it play out if in case you have a protection in the market. You have to be ready to pass from 1-2-3 to your outlet briefly. You cannot lock on a man. You have to procedure information briefly, work out the place to pass, and your footwork performs into that as neatly. If your toes are proper and you might be seeing issues proper, you are able to make a decision the place to pass with the ball. ‘His footwork, rhythm and getting the ball off on time is the place he is gotten much better.” Packers fans are hoping that Love’s growth will lead to wins for their team, which missed the playoffs during Rodgers’ final year in Green Bay. During the draft, the Packers gave Love more help with the selections of tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft along with wideouts Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. Green Bay’s brass is hoping that the Packers’ new pass-catchers will develop a rapport with Love while complementing the team’s existing playmakers, a group that includes running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and second-year wideout Christian Watson. “I feel that is necessary for the ones guys to develop in combination, and we took some guys ultimate yr that I feel actually did a pleasing task of their first yr,” GM Brian Gutekunst said after the draft, via the Athletic. “We’re excited for his or her enlargement. So now I feel we’ve a just right nucleus of men, go catchers to be ready to develop with the quarterback. I feel that is necessary and we’re going to see the way it goes.” 