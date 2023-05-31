Ozempic & Wegovy for Weight Loss, the Latest on COVID, a Possible Summer Mpox Resurgence, and More – Houston Public Media

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/ondemand.houstonpublicmedia.org/town-square/TSEM-Tue-053023.mp3?source=rss-feed









Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, concentrate on-line or subscribe to the podcast. Join the dialogue at 888-486-9677, [email protected] or @townsquaretalk.

First, we discuss with Harvard Medical School Professor, Dr. Caroline Apovian, who discusses Ozempic and Wegovy, in particular how they are getting used effectively for weight reduction, and new studies that the medication are efficient at combatting different addictive behaviors, like consuming alcohol, buying groceries, and nail biting.

Then, we’re joined through Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at UTMB Health, Dr. Samuel Mathis, who stocks his perception on present medical-related subjects making news.

Dr. Mathis discusses whether or not or now not we can see a imaginable resurgence of mpox this summer time, following contemporary outbreaks happening in Chicago, and the effectiveness charges of the mpox vaccine.

Also, Dr. Mathis discusses how people can inform the distinction between chilly, flu, and COVID-19 if they’re ill, the report low hospitalization charges for COVID, and whether or not we will have to nonetheless be getting COVID boosters in the coming months.

Plus, listeners name in to percentage their well being and medical-related questions for Dr. Mathis.

Guests:

Dr. Caroline Apovian

Co-Director, Center for Weight Management and Wellness in the Division Of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Past President, The Obesity Society

Dr. Samuel Mathis

Board Certified In Family Medicine & Integrative Medicine, UTMB Health

Assistant Professor, Family Medicine, UTMB Health

Medical Director, UTMB Employee Health

