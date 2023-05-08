Oxygen True Crime Announces New Slate of True Crime Shows – Variety

Oxygen True Crime introduced that they’re going to upload a various vary of true-crime sequence to their fall and iciness programming lineup. Amongst the brand new displays are “Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler,” “The Pike County Murders,” “Real Murders of Los Angeles,” “Fatal Family Feuds,” and “Sin City Murders.” In addition, “Cold Justice,” “Final Moments,” and “Homicide for the Holidays” had been ordered to proceed for additional seasons. All of those displays are set to premiere later this 12 months aside from for “Homicide for the Holidays” which is able to go back within the spring.

“Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler” will examine more than one tense murders in her house state, offering a focus for the previous prosecutor. The display will premiere this autumn.

“The Pike County Murders” follows an enigmatic homicide case of an Ohio circle of relatives the place 8 contributors have been brutally murdered in 4 more than a few places in a single evening. It will debut on Oxygen this Winter.

“Real Murders of Los Angeles” will disclose the ugly realities of the City of Angels, that specialize in other people striving for the American Dream and the sacrifices they make whilst pursuing it. This sequence will premiere this autumn.

“Fatal Family Feuds” explores the horrible tales of households changing into fatal foes, whilst “Sin City Murder” relays chilling homicide instances from town of Las Vegas. Both displays will premiere this autumn.

Kelly Siegler may even big name within the 7th season of “Cold Justice” the place she’s going to group up with a gaggle of detectives to unravel unsolved instances of murder in various small cities. To date, “Cold Justice” has labored with regulation enforcement to protected 49 arrests and 21 convictions.

“Final Moments” returns for a 2d season this autumn, following regulation enforcement’s adventure to resolve a homicide investigation according to a sufferer’s ultimate texts, social media posts, and final identified surveillance photographs.

“Homicide for the Holidays” is anticipated to go back this spring, shining a gentle on some of essentially the most horrid murders dedicated all the way through the vacation seasons.

Oxygen True Crime is a component of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Entertainment portfolio. “Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler” is produced by way of Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Magical Elves. “The Pike County Murders” is produced by way of KT Studios. “Real Murders of Los Angeles” and “Sin City Murders” are produced by way of 44 Blue Productions, A North Road Company. “Fatal Family Feuds” is produced by way of Woodcut Media.