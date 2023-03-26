Sunday, March 26, 2023
Owen Wilson on the Bob Ross-inspired “Paint”

Owen Wilson continues to carve out a varied movie career, as a charming romantic lead, action star, and comic scene-stealer. In his latest comedy, “Paint,” he plays a Bob Ross-like artist whose PBS painting show comes up against some unlikely competition. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with the self-effacing Wilson about his career; capturing the essence of Bob Ross; and the support he feels from his actor-siblings, Luke and Andrew Wilson.

