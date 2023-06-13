Overstocks bids $21.5 million for Bed Bath & Beyond assets

Comment in this tale Comment

correction An previous model of this text gave an fallacious quantity for Overstock’s bid. It is $21.5 million, now not $21.5 billion. The article has been corrected. - Advertisement - Overstock introduced Bed Bath & Beyond $21.5 million to obtain the housewares chain’s highbrow belongings and different assets, courtroom paperwork display. In a remark, a Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson stated Overstock’s stalking horse bid contains “business data, rights to mobile applications, and certain contracts and other related assets, and to assume certain specified liabilities of Bed Bath & Beyond.” It does now not come with brick-and-mortar shops.

The corporate is soliciting bids till the time limit on Friday. If there are extra gives, there shall be an public sale on June 21. - Advertisement -

Overstock, an online-only house furnishing market, didn’t straight away reply to a request for remark.

It is unclear how Overstock would use Bed Bath & Beyond’s website online, identify and knowledge. Other firms that declared chapter, reminiscent of Radio Shack, Toys R Us and Pier 1, had been resurrected by means of new house owners of the manufacturers’ highbrow belongings. Websites for those shops are nonetheless on-line, albeit with extra restricted stock. Brand control corporate WHP Global, which received a controlling stake of Toys R Us mum or dad corporate Tru Kids in 2019, has began opening stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 chapter in overdue April after the housewares store failed to boost $300 million in capital amid plunging gross sales and a tanking proportion value. The chain is staging store-closing gross sales at its 360 places and 120 Buy Buy Baby shops. - Advertisement -

The Union, N.J.-based chain had suffered a years-long decline prompt by means of dangerous investments, patchy stock and dwindling buyer hobby. In the previous decade, opponents reminiscent of Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart and Target strengthened their homeware traces, consuming into Bed Bath & Beyond’s buyer base. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Overstock, founded in Midvale, Utah, is absolute best identified for promoting furnishings and residential decor at approachable costs. Business boomed right through the pandemic, peaking at 8 million shoppers on the finish of 2020, leader govt Jonathan Johnson stated right through the corporate’s first-quarter profits name in April.

The on-line store reported that overall internet income lowered 29 p.c year-over-year to $381 million. The selection of energetic shoppers additionally declined as consumers pulled again on discretionary spending and the housing marketplace slowed.

Johnson stated the corporate is positive that trade will pick out up in the second one part of the yr.