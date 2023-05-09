‘Outraged’ letter carriers demand action to stop robberies

PORTLAND, Maine — Postal carriers have extra worries than snow, rain or the gloom of night time conserving them from their appointed rounds. They’re increasingly more being robbed, ceaselessly at gunpoint, from Maine to California.

Robberies of postal carriers have exploded, surging 78% to just about 500 in 2022, in accordance to information equipped by means of U.S. Postal Inspection Service to The Associated Press beneath the Freedom of Information Act.

Letter carriers are tough action from the U.S. Postal Service.

- Advertisement -

“The National Association of Letter Carriers is outraged and angered by the assaults, armed robberies and even murders that America’s letter carriers increasingly face as they deliver the mail. These attacks are completely unacceptable,” mentioned Paul Barner, the union’s govt vice chairman.

The Postal Service mentioned it’s adapting and enforcing new measures to deal with the robberies, which might be taking a toll on letter carriers tasked with handing over about 162.1 million items of top quality mail on a daily basis.

“Every postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public’s mail,” mentioned Michael Martel, spokesperson for the inspection carrier.

- Advertisement -

The robberies have greater than quadrupled over a decade, the knowledge display. Weapons had been utilized in lots of the 496 robberies, injuring 31 postal carriers, closing 12 months. One, Milwaukee letter provider Aundre Cross, was once shot to demise, main to 3 arrests.

“They definitely need some type of security,” mentioned Cross’s good friend, Jared Tangle. “They need someone watching their back, so they can do their jobs safely.”

Many of these criminals are becoming more sophisticated and organized. Some are targeting the special keys that carriers use to access collection boxes and to deliver mail in apartment buildings.

- Advertisement -

A case this January north of Boston was typical. A letter carrier in Peabody was on his route when a 20-year-old man told him, “Give me your keys” and “Hurry up or I’ll shoot you” while pointing a semi-automatic handgun at the carrier, law enforcement officials said. The assailant fled but was later arrested.

In March, a postal carrier was slashed with a machete in Lowell, Massachusetts. That assailant also was located and arrested.

The Postal Service leadership is preparing to announce more measures to address the problem, USPS spokesperson Dave Partenheimer said.

Already, the service is working to enhance collection box key and lock technology; implement dual authentication to make keys less attractive targets for criminals; and “harden” blue collection boxes to prevent tampering, while continuing to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to bring the criminals to justice, Partenheimer said.

Partenheimer added Monday that the USPS is in the process of briefing congressional committees on its responses to postal crime.

Theft of mail carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, and possession, concealment or disposal of property carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, Martel said. Assault carries a sentence of up to 10 years for a first offense, and up to 25 years for a subsequent offense, he said.

“We will continue to adapt to evolving security threats and implement expanded measures to safeguard our employees and preserve the security of the mail that our customers expect and deserve,” Partenheimer said.

But Barner said letter carriers “demand solutions now.”

“While we will be able to proceed to have interaction with the Postal Service and related regulation enforcement companies to increase measures that may make stronger the security of letter carriers, the worry and the chance that letter carriers are confronting has to finish,” Barner’s statement said.

___

Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David_Sharp_AP