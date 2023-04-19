MACON, Ga. — Singer and guitarist Otis Redding III, the son and namesake of the mythical Nineteen Sixties soul singer, has died from most cancers at age 59, his circle of relatives mentioned Wednesday.(*59*)

Redding was once simply 3 years previous when his father, Otis Redding, perished at the side of a number of band participants in a aircraft crash on Dec. 10, 1967. More than a decade later, the more youthful Redding and his brother, Dexter, shaped the funk band The Reddings, which recorded six albums within the Eighties.(*59*)

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening,” said his sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Otis Redding Foundation, the family’s charity in Macon.

Though singles “Remote Control” and “Call The Law” via The Reddings made appearances at the Billboard song charts, the Redding brothers by no means matched their father’s good fortune. Redding endured taking part in and acting after the band recorded its ultimate album in 1988.(*59*)

He was once hired for a European tour as guitarist for soul singer Eddie Floyd, under whose guidance the younger Redding became comfortable performing “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” and other songs of his famous father.

“He said, `You can play guitar with me, but you’re going to have to sing a few of your dad’s songs,'” Redding recalled in a 2018 interview with WCSH-TV in Portland, Maine. “I was like, `Huh? I don’t sing,’ you know. And he was like, `Well, you’re going to sing “Dock of the Bay” with me tonight.’”(*59*)

Redding labored together with his circle of relatives’s basis to arrange summer season camps that educate youngsters to play song, and served as board president for the native bankruptcy of Meals on Wheels.(*59*)

He endured to accomplish his father’s songs for audiences massive and small, consistent with his website online, from showing onstage at Carnegie Hall for a 2018 Otis Redding tribute live performance to making a song at weddings and personal events. Redding mentioned he was once thankful for the long-lasting legacy despite the fact that it overshadowed efforts to make song of his personal. (*59*)

“No matter how hard I try to do my own thing, you know, it’s like … ‘sing one of your daddy’s songs,’” he informed the Maine TV station. “So I’m going forward and do what other people need, and I reside with it. But I’m now not underneath any drive and I don’t put myself mentally underneath any drive to head begging for document offers.”(*59*)