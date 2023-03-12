Oscars 2023: When to watch, how to stream

Hollywood’s maximum prestigious awards demonstrate returns Sunday with a star-studded checklist of presenters and performers.

LOS ANGELES — - Advertisement - This Sunday, the Oscars go back to TV displays because the demonstrate appears to be like to transfer previous final 12 months’s slap noticed ‘spherical the sector. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 3rd time and there’s a star-studded checklist of presenters and performers, together with Rihanna, contemporary off a Super Bowl halftime efficiency.

If you propose to song in Sunday to watch the motion are living, here is when and the place to watch the largest demonstrate of the awards season.

When are the Oscars?

- Advertisement - The Oscars will air survive ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Mountain/5 p.m. Pacific).

Tune in a little bit previous to catch all of the glitz and glam at the purple carpet. Pre-show protection begins on ABC at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific.

How to stream the Oscars

- Advertisement - You can stream the demonstrate on ABC.com and at the ABC app with a cable supplier login.

If you shouldn’t have cable or a TV antenna, the Academy Awards broadcast will also be streamed survive the next streaming products and services:

Hulu + Live TV, and the demonstrate will probably be to be had to all Hulu subscribers tomorrow

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Fubo TV

Some of those products and services be offering temporary loose trials, so you’ll watch with out subscribing to cable.

The Oscars American Sign Language (ASL) Live Feed can be streamed for free on YouTube.

Who is web hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the 3rd time and his first time since 2018. That used to be additionally the final Oscars to characteristic a solo host. The demonstrate went hostless for a number of years after Kimmel’s final day out. Last 12 months, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio.

Who are the presenters and performers on the Oscars?

Some of the celebrities set to provide on the Oscars are Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

Rihanna will carry out “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the demonstrate.

RELATED: How a lot did Rihanna receives a commission for the Super Bowl halftime demonstrate?

Who is nominated?

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s indie sci-fi hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the pack with 11 nominations. Irish darkish comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” earned 9 nods, as did Netflix’s WWI movie “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

READ MORE: Who will win large on Oscars evening? Here are predictions for 2023 Academy Awards

Where are the Oscars held?