Orta hit the jackpot with Summerville

Leeds have reputedly unearthed every other gem in Crysencio Summerville, as the 21-year-old’s marketplace worth has soared all through his time at Elland Road.





How a lot is Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville value now?

- Advertisement -

Leeds would signal the Dutch winger when he was once simply 18, with the youngster becoming a member of from Feyenoord in a deal value most effective £1.3m in September 2020.

It was once one thing of a possibility by means of Victor Orta for the reason that the extensive guy had failed to make a unmarried look for Feyenoord’s first workforce, even though he had stuck the eye on mortgage with ADO Den Haag the season prior, contributing two targets and 3 assists in 22 appearances for De Residentieclub.

- Advertisement -

FootballFanCast VIDEO OF THE DAY

Summerville would make an immediate affect with Leeds’ U21 aspect, registering an excellent six targets and 6 assists in the Premier League 2 all through the 2020/21 season, which noticed him earn a promotion to the senior aspect underneath Marcelo Bielsa in the 2021/22 marketing campaign.

- Advertisement -

He has since long gone directly to make 31 appearances for the Whites’ senior aspect, contributing 4 targets and one lend a hand, all of which got here in the best flight this time period.

Only Rodrigo has scored more goals for Leeds in the Premier League this season, so it sort of feels truthful to indicate that the 21-year-old is now a very powerful member of Javi Gracia’s squad, even though he’s going to wish to give a contribution extra if the Yorkshire outfit are to keep away from relegation.

Summerville’s 4 targets got here in consecutive fixtures ahead of the World Cup ruin and he has did not check in on the scoresheet in 11 appearances since then, however he’s nonetheless simply 21 and has quite a lot of time to paintings on his consistency as a Leeds participant.

The Netherlands U21 world’s final function for the membership got here in the 4-3 defeat towards Tottenham Hotspur in November 2022 and Michael Owen was once filled with reward for the teen’s methodology all through the Premier League’s protection of the recreation.

He stated (by way of Leeds United news): “This is the sort of excellent function. The ball is in the back of him. He takes one beautiful contact with the outdoor of his foot, then every other one to stay him clear of the defender and finishes it brilliantly.

“This is a really hard chance. He’s behind the defender in many ways when he gets the ball. I mean how he does that is really, really exceptional.”

Summerville’s standing as a normal first-teamer at Leeds has unsurprisingly ended in his marketplace worth expanding considerably in his time at Elland Road, with CIES Football Observatory now valuing him at €10m (£8.84m), which represents an excellent 580% build up on the £1.3m Leeds paid again in 2020.

Therefore, Leeds, and Orta, deserve an enormous quantity of credit for bringing in the teen for the sort of discount price 3 years in the past.