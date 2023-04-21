Orlando police give update on Poppy Park, Grand Street deadly mass shootings

- Advertisement -

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and homicide detectives provided an update on two separate shootings that left six people dead on Easter Sunday during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

The first shooting happened early Sunday morning following a domestic disturbance at a home on Grand Street.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Lacorvis Daley, got into an argument over the phone with his live-in girlfriend, while she was out enjoying the night with friends.

‘Help. He’s shooting a gun. Call police’

Officials said he demanded she come home, or he would hurt her mother.

The girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, then received a text message from her mother at 2:18 a.m. saying: “Help. He’s shooting a gun. Call police.”

At 2:21 a.m., the girlfriend called 911.

When officers arrived, Daley came out of the house and began shooting at police who then returned fire, killing him, police said.

Inside the home, they found the girlfriend’s mother and daughter – 13-year-old Damionna Reed and 69-year-old Carole Fumore – shot and killed.

Cameron Bouie, who was the Daley’s 7-year-old son, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The state is looking into the shooting which is standard when an officer or deputy is involved in a shooting while on the job.

Teen, man and innocent woman killed in gunfire at Poppy Park

Three people were killed, including an innocent woman, and two others were hurt, after a teenager and a man began shooting at each other following an argument near a community park in Orlando on Easter Sunday, according to police.

Police identified the victim killed as Patriza Deterville, 33. She was one of three innocent females hit while on a nearby porch during the gunfire exchange between 17-year-old Tristan Morgan and 38-year-old Jamal Watson, who were also shot and killed. The other two victims are recovering, police said.

Police said Morgan and a group of friends were walking past the park, where an event was being held, when they approached Watson, the driver of a purple Lamborghini, and an argument broke out, police said. Shortly after, investigators said Morgan and Watson began shooting simultaneously at one another. They both died from gunshot wounds.

A third shooter – a female – was believed to involved in the incident, officials said during a news conference Wednesday. Officers said she has been accounted for and is cooperating with the investigation. The State Attorney’s Office will determine whether she will face charges.