Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle drives in nine runs, ties single-game franchise record vs. Athletics

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle drove in a record-tying nine runs as a part of Baltimore’s 12-8 (field ranking) win on Tuesday night time towards the Oakland Athletics.

Mountcastle went 3 for 4 at the night time, homering two times (one being of the grand-slam selection) and singling for his different knock. He additionally hit a sacrifice fly. In the method, Mountcastle tied the Orioles’ single-game franchise record for runs batted in, tying Eddie Murray (1985) and Jim Gentile (1961), according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Mountcastle’s effort represents the 18th nine-plus-RBI sport since 1998. It’s simply the second one time since 2020 {that a} participant has pushed in no less than nine. Previously, the one participant to do it were now-Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall. At the time, in September 2020, Duvall was once with the Atlanta Braves. He completed the feat towards the Miami Marlins in a 29-9 boat race that noticed him homer three times.

Mountcastle, 26, entered Tuesday hitting .244/.289/.561 (134 OPS+) with 3 house runs and nine runs batted in over the process his first 10 video games. In different phrases, he doubled his seasonal RBI general in a unmarried night time. That’s a just right night time on the place of work, other people. Mountcastle, after Tuesday, is now hitting .289/.320/.711 with 5 house runs and 18 runs batted in.

The Orioles, now 6-5 at the yr, will play two extra video games towards the lowly Athletics sooner than heading to Chicago for a weekend set towards the White Sox. As for the Athletics, they are now 2-9 at the yr. Their minus-53 run differential is, by means of some distance, the worst in Major League Baseball. Only the Detroit Tigers (minus-37) were outscored by means of greater than 30 runs.