Oregon trooper finds driver held at gunpoint; suspect dead

Police say a person is dead after exchanging gunfire with an Oregon State Police trooper on Interstate 5 in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon State Police trooper exchanged gunfire with a person who used to be retaining the driver of a semitrailer at gunpoint Monday morning alongside Interstate 5 in Salem, leaving the suspect dead, government mentioned.

Trooper Andrew Tuttle stopped to lend a hand the driver of the disabled semitrailer at about 8:45 a.m. when he spotted the gunman, who instantly started capturing at the trooper, the Salem Police Department mentioned in a news liberate.

- Advertisement -

Tuttle returned fireplace and the gunman bumped into tall grass alongside the interstate, the place he used to be discovered with gunshot accidents, the remark mentioned. He died at the scene regardless of unspecified clinical help, police mentioned.

Police recognized the person as Felipe Amezcua Manzo, 31.

A car hooked up with Manzo used to be discovered at the scene and searched after police were given a warrant. Officials didn’t divulge if anything else related to the capturing used to be discovered within Manzo’s automotive.

- Advertisement -

Police mentioned Tuttle suffered a minor harm. He is lately on administrative go away, which is same old in circumstances of police the usage of fatal drive.

The Salem Police Department is main an investigation into the incident.

That a part of Interstate 5, the primary freeway connecting California, Oregon and Washington state, used to be closed for roughly six hours.