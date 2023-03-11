Oregon courthouse security video shows escaping defendant

Newly launched video in Oregon shows a defendant escaping from a courthouse seconds after sheriff’s deputies take away his shackles

The defendant Edi Villalobos Jr. used to be showing in court docket within the Portland suburb of Hillsboro on Feb. 27 for jury variety after he allegedly stabbed two males, and killed one, two years in the past, KGW-TV reported.

Security digicam photos launched by way of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shows the 28-year-old coming into the court docket guarded by way of two officials. Villalobos is dressed in a blue get dressed blouse and darkish slacks.

One officer eliminates eliminates Villalobos’ hand and leg cuffs, in step with criminal necessities for the court docket consultation. Then Villalobos scoots at the back of two table chairs and runs out the court docket door. No one is obstructing the trail to the door.

The photos then shows Villalobos racing down a couple of hallways and thru two doorways as the 2 officials chase him and passersby get out in their method.

Officers discovered Villalobos hours later hiding in a closet in a vacant condo.

His trial has been rescheduled for September. He faces further fees of first-degree housebreaking and second-degree break out. His court-appointed lawyer did not straight away go back a voicemail message Friday in the hunt for remark.

Sgt. Danny DiPietro, a spokesman for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, mentioned his company is reviewing the incident and can use coaching to handle the teachings discovered. The two deputies who had been guarding Villalobos stay on common responsibility.