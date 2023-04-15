Dominion Voting Systems is set to have its day in court docket. Opening statements in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit in opposition to Fox News start Monday, with Delaware Judge Eric M. Davis presiding over the balloting era corporate’s claims that Fox, the No. 1-ranked cable news community, harmed Dominion’s popularity on 20 events from early November 2020 to past due January 2021 by way of broadcasting allegations that the corporate was once enthusiastic about election fraud, evolved an set of rules that rigged vote counts, was once “owned by a company founded in Venezuela to rig elections for the dictator Hugo Chávez” and paid kickbacks to govt officers.