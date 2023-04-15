Dominion Voting Systems is set to have its day in court docket. Opening statements in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit in opposition to Fox News start Monday, with Delaware Judge Eric M. Davis presiding over the balloting era corporate’s claims that Fox, the No. 1-ranked cable news community, harmed Dominion’s popularity on 20 events from early November 2020 to past due January 2021 by way of broadcasting allegations that the corporate was once enthusiastic about election fraud, evolved an set of rules that rigged vote counts, was once “owned by a company founded in Venezuela to rig elections for the dictator Hugo Chávez” and paid kickbacks to govt officers.

The allegations aired on systems anchored by way of high-profile Fox personalities, together with Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs (now a former host), Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, in addition to at the morning display “Fox & Friends.” In its criminal filings and public statements, Fox News has framed the complaints as a check of the Constitution: “Dominion’s lawsuit is a political crusade in search of a financial windfall, but the real cost would be cherished First Amendment rights,” one contemporary community observation mentioned, suggesting that “a verdict for Dominion and its private equity owners would have grave consequences for the entire journalism profession.”