Opinion | After His Arraignment, Trump Lashes Out

To the Editor:

Re “Trump Charged With 34 Felonies” (entrance web page, April 5):

- Advertisement -

After Judge Juan M. Merchan warned at Donald Trump’s arraignment that each one events will have to chorus from making statements concerning the case with the possible to incite violence and civil unrest, what does the previous president who can’t stay his mouth close do all through his speech a couple of hours later?

He says hateful issues about Judge Merchan and his circle of relatives, and vilifies District Attorney Alvin Bragg, District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia and the particular recommend, Jack Smith.

And some of the former president’s sons put a photograph of Judge Merchan’s daughter on social media — a transparent invitation to violence.

- Advertisement -

It’s time for the previous president to be gagged. And when he speaks out with hateful phrases once more, a contempt order and prison time might put a sock in his mouth. About time.